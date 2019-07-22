The city of Celina will host a Town Hall meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 30 at Two29 on the Square, 229 W Pecan St.
In July 2018, after considering results and feedback from the Community Survey, City Council adopted the 2018-2020 Strategic Plan. Communication, marketing, branding and education are all themes that came out of the survey. The first goal identified in the plan is to "Share our Story" and improve on communication.
The informal dialogue of this meeting will focus on gaining feedback from residents and keeping residents informed as officials will rotate between questions submitted and in-person participants. Email questions by July 22 to townhall@celina-tx.gov. City staff will be available to expand the conversation.
