From baby dolls to bicycles, the Celina community came together to donate 1,230 toys as part of its first ever Toys for Tots event.
KJ Clark, Community Service officer with the Preston Trails Rotary Club, said there are high hopes to beat that total next year.
The Preston Trails Rotary Club, based in Celina and Gunter, partnered with the city of Celina, American Legion Post 145, the Celina High School Ambassadors Club and the Celina Master Networks Downtown Chapter to host a toy drive to benefit Collin County children.
Donation boxes were scattered around the city, and on Tuesday, the front of Celina City Hall played the setting of a drive-up donation event that allowed community members to drop off toys and meet city officials, Rotary club members and volunteers from the Collin County Marine Corps League.
Clark said the U-Haul truck rented for the occasion was about 70% full as a result.
“And that’s a good haul, when you’ve never done this before,” he said, “and you’d be surprised how many people after the fact were calling me and asking to donate toys.”
Hopes for next year include doubling donations, Clark said. He applauded the support of the city of Celina and of community members who pitched in, including those who paid for the truck rental and gas, drove the truck, donated storage space and hosted internal toy drives.
“Without everybody giving just a little bit of their effort, time and resources, things like this wouldn’t happen,” Clark said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.