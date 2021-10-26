In October, Celina’s population within city limits exceeded 25,000 for the first time, a milestone moment for a city that had reported a population of just over 6,000 during the 2010 census.
In addition, the city’s “service area” population, which includes neighborhoods that the city provides services to, has hit 32,000.
Data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that by 2020, Celina’s population had increased by 158% over 2010 numbers. As of April 2020, the city reported a population of 16,739.
Since then, the city’s population has continued to increase, and it’s looking ahead to growing even more.
Development Services Director Dusty McAfee said Celina anticipates issuing about 2,800 housing permits this year, meaning the city could grow by about 10,000 this calendar year.
Those numbers come after the city’s comprehensive plan forecasted that Celina would hit a population of 50,000 by 2025 and 100,000 by 2030.
“I think these population figures actually lend credence to those forecasts as we’re slightly ahead of pace than what was predicted,” McAfee said.
Ogi Colakovic, Celina’s Graphic Information Systems director, said that between 2015 and 2020, Celina had issued almost 6,500 single family residential permits.
As the city sees its numbers climb, McAfee said the city is keeping pace.
“I think we’re prepared for it,” he said. “We’ve made staff-level investments, we’re digitally more advanced than most regional cities and I think we monitor the numbers closely enough that we’re fully aware and adaptable as these market conditions fluctuate.”
