The long awaited Prosper cell tower expansion is on its way as the Prosper City Council approved zoning for the tower zoning at a recent meeting.
Back on track, the approved zoning will allow for a wireless communication and support structure at the town’s public works facility, located on Fifth Street on the west side of the Burlington North Santa Fe Railroad.
AT&T will construct a 125-foot tall, gray steel tower, within a 3,750-square-foot lease area enclosed by a 6-foot chain linked fence.
The approved cell tower will have six flush-mounted antenna arrays. Three of the antennas will be utilized by AT&T, and the remaining three antennas will be used by future carriers. The cells are expected to solve the dropped call issue and help improve cell coverage in Prosper.
“In an effort to increase coverage in the downtown, AT&T worked with town staff to identify an appropriate location for a proposed cell tower. With council’s approval of the tower at the public works facility, AT&T will now be able work toward construction in the upcoming year,” said Alex Glushko, planning manager of the town of Prosper.
The approved Prosper cell tower is expected to eliminate connection problems especially since the majority of emergency 911 calls are made with wireless devices and more than half of the households across the country have disconnected their landlines.
The cell tower expansion is important with the continued growth and expansion of Prosper. The goal is to have better cell coverage according to AT&T, by the second half of 2021 however officials say the expected completion time is subject to change.
