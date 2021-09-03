About two years ago, an economic development corporation director, a business owner and a building owner met for lunch at a restaurant in downtown Celina.
For Alexis Jackson, the meeting was a chance to showcase what the city’s downtown could be. The Celina Economic Development Corporation Director had reached out to Greg Richardson, who owned a coffee shop in other area cities, and she wanted him to see an example of what a business could do with a revitalized older building on the square.
“Soon after that, a plan was underway,” she said.
That plan hit a milestone this week as Summer Moon Coffee officially opened its doors to Celina residents. The coffee company, which opened its first location in Austin in 2005, has since settled in cities across Texas, including in Fort Worth, Keller and Frisco.
When someone first suggested that Richardson open a shop in Celina, he was curious. He had probably driven through the area once or twice before, he said, but he didn’t know much about it. It was during the early days of operating the Frisco shop when he first started hearing stirrings about the city up north and its downtown square.
By the time Jackson got in contact with Richardson, Celina was already on his radar.
“They talked to us about all the future plans and the expansion and growth of the city,” he said, “and so we got excited really quickly.”
This was after Celina underwent developing its Downtown Master Plan, which was approved in 2019. Developing the plan had involved getting community input, and most people who participated said they wanted a coffee shop, Jackson said.
“Summer Moon will greatly add to the overall downtown experience that we are cultivating,” she said. “Their patrons are known to travel any distance for the taste of Summer Moon coffees, so my hope is that their North Texas customer base that has previously been traveling to Frisco will now come to the historic downtown square in Celina and be introduced to all of the wonderful and unique businesses that we have here.”
The downtown area serves as a crown jewel in the city that will likely be the epicenter for maintaining the “old-town feel” that makes up Celina today.
For Summer Moon, Jackson said the Celina City Council and the Economic Development Corporation board both approved an incentives package that helped with the rehabilitation of the building, which used to be occupied by a flower shop. Today, the space features brick walls painted white, reclaimed wood and a new facade.
“This is an old building,” Richardson said. “It’s over 100 years old and we just tried to pull the character out of the building that was already here.”
On Wednesday, city officials and the local business community got a first look at the Celina iteration of the shop.
“We love coming to Celina where there’s a lot of community here already, and we just felt like we just got welcomed right into it,” Richardson said. “Just about everybody knows everybody’s name already, and so we’re getting to know everybody here. It feels like family more than just another city.”
Summer Moon Coffee in Celina has scheduled a grand opening event from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at 306 W. Walnut St.
