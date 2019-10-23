Collin College has awarded a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) contract during Tuesday's Board of Trustees meeting to JT Vaughn Construction, LLC for the construction of the new Celina Campus using the construction-manager-at-risk delivery method.
Vaughn issued a GMP proposal for construction and related purposes of $40,712,899. The college is providing an owner’s contingency amount of $1,290,000, for a total GMP of $42,002,899.
Construction is scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2021.
Set on approximately 75 acres with a natural water feature, phase 1 of the new Celina Campus includes an approximately 96,000-square-foot building. This comprehensive campus is designed to include classrooms, general computer and science labs, and a library. Proposed programs for this new campus in northwestern Collin County include workforce and academic offerings in several areas including business management, computer-aided drafting and design, information technology, and health professions.
At the Sept. 24 Collin College Board of Trustees meeting, Collin College awarded a GMP contract to JT Vaughn Construction, LLC for the construction of the new Farmersville Campus.
Vaughn issued a GMP proposal for construction and related purposes of $21,878,825. The college is providing an owner’s contingency amount of $765,000 for a total GMP of $22,643,825. Construction is scheduled to be completed by Jan. 5, 2021.
Designed to serve eastern Collin County, the Farmersville Campus is set on approximately 75 acres and features an approximately 52,000-square-foot building. This comprehensive campus will offer a library, classrooms, and general computer and science labs. Proposed programs for this campus include workforce and academic offerings in several areas including business management, logistics and transportation, and information technology.
“We are pleased to approve these GMP contracts with Vaughn for construction,” said Collin College District President Dr. Neil Matkin. “We are looking forward to opening beautiful, new campuses in Celina and Farmersville.”
The Collin College Farmersville and Celina campuses are pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
