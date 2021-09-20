Collin College Celina ribbon cutting

Representatives from Collin College, Celina ISD, Prosper ISD, city of Celina, and the town of Prosper were present for the official ribbon cutting of the college’s Celina Campus. Pictured are (from top left): Collin College Board of Trustees Member Dr. Robert J. Collins, Collin College Board of Trustees Member Jay Saad, Collin College Foundation Chair David Downs, Prosper ISD Deputy Superintendent Dr. Gregory Bradley, Prosper Mayor Ray Smith, (from bottom left) Collin College Board of Trustees Member Dr. Raj Menon, Collin College Board of Trustees Member Fred Moses, Collin College Board of Trustees Chair Andrew Hardin, Collin College District President Dr. Neil Matkin, Celina Mayor Pro Tem Mindy Koehne, and Celina ISD Assistant Superintendent Lori Sitzes. 

 Courtesy of Nick Young/Collin College photographer

Collin College officially opened the new Celina Campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a special library dedication on Saturday. An open house event following the ribbon cutting drew a crowd to the college district’s newest campus. 

The 96,000-square-foot campus, located at 2505 Kinship Parkway, will provide greater access to higher education for residents of northwestern Collin County, the college said in a press release.  

“The Celina Campus allows more students to pursue a college education in a community that they love,” Collin College District President Dr. Neil Matkin said. “Collin College has long had a commitment to make affordable, innovative, and effective education available to every resident of Collin County.” 

The Celina Campus can serve up to 2,500 students and features classrooms, computer labs, science labs, health sciences labs, an Anthony Peterson Center for Academic Assistance, a career center, a testing center, a bookstore and all student and enrollment services functions. 

The campus is also home to the Brenda Willard Goodell Library honoring the late chair of the Collin College Board of Trustees and Celina resident. She was honored during the ceremony with a special unveiling of her portrait which will be hung inside the library. 

This is a historic moment for Celina, northwestern Collin County, and for Collin College. Education transforms lives and impacts all our communities,” said Andrew Hardin, Collin College Board of Trustees chair. “Students from Celina, Prosper, and other surrounding communities are now taking classes at this 96,000-square-foot building and receiving a comprehensive, quality education closer to home.” 

The Celina Campus was designed by The Beck Group and built by JT Vaughn Construction, LLC. 

 

