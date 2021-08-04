There is still time to register for fall classes at Collin College.
This fall, Collin College launches the iCollin Virtual Campus, a new virtual campus which offers students online and blended course options. Students can utilize the student services that a traditional campus provides but have the flexibility of engaging with Collin online. The new campus is in the process of adding a coaching program for assisting exclusively online students. To learn more about the coaching program, email icollincoaching@collin.edu.
Course delivery options for students vary from in-person courses to fully online courses. This includes fully in-person classes, hybrid classes in which there is a mix of scheduled in-person and online classes and blended online classes with few in-person meeting times.
New and returning students should register online through CougarWeb by visiting cougarweb.collin.edu. Go to the “Registration Tools” channel on the home tab, then click on “Add/Drop Classes” to select desired classes.
Registration is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (unless noted otherwise in the Master Calendar) through the CougarWeb portal. For help logging into the portal, call technical support at 972.377.1777.
Collin College serves more than 58,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity degrees. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.