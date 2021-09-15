Celina Collin College campus
Courtesy of Collin College/Facebook

Collin College will host a community open house at the new Celina Campus Saturday from noon-3 p.m. Located at 2505 Kinship Parkway in Celina, this new campus offers a variety of classes for residents of northwestern Collin County.  

Set on approximately 75 acres, the 96,000-square-foot campus offers courses for academic transfer and workforce classes in business management, construction management, information technology and health sciences. 

Enjoy panoramic views from the outdoor terrace, and visit the Brenda Willard Goodell Library, Barnes & Noble bookstore, state-of-the-art science labs with science experiments and ice cream demonstrations, and the one stop shop for enrollment, admissions, advising and financial aid assistance. Don’t miss the veterans resource center and the Anthony Peterson Center for Academic Assistance. 

Light snacks will be available while supplies last. For more information about the Celina Campus, visit www.collin.edu/campuses/celina

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments