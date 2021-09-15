Collin College will host a community open house at the new Celina Campus Saturday from noon-3 p.m. Located at 2505 Kinship Parkway in Celina, this new campus offers a variety of classes for residents of northwestern Collin County.
Set on approximately 75 acres, the 96,000-square-foot campus offers courses for academic transfer and workforce classes in business management, construction management, information technology and health sciences.
Enjoy panoramic views from the outdoor terrace, and visit the Brenda Willard Goodell Library, Barnes & Noble bookstore, state-of-the-art science labs with science experiments and ice cream demonstrations, and the one stop shop for enrollment, admissions, advising and financial aid assistance. Don’t miss the veterans resource center and the Anthony Peterson Center for Academic Assistance.
Light snacks will be available while supplies last. For more information about the Celina Campus, visit www.collin.edu/campuses/celina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.