Collin College is partnering with the U.S. Department of Education to provide vaccination hubs at its campuses.
The college will offer Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinics in partnership with the USDOE and Costco Pharmacy. In addition, the college is partnering with Albertsons/Tom Thumb pharmacies to offer Pfizer vaccines. All clinics, which are available from June through September, are open to the public.
The following clinics will provide single doses of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination registration links will not be available until 30 days before the clinic.
Saturday, June 5
Saturday, July 31
Farmersville Campus; classrooms 116, 117, and 119; 501 S. Collin Parkway in Farmersville
Saturday, June 26
Friday, Aug. 20
Collin Higher Education Center, Room 139, 3452 Spur 399 in McKinney
Friday, Aug. 6
Wylie Campus Conference Center, 391 Country Club Road in Wylie
Saturday, Aug. 28
Living Legends Conference Center, Plano Campus, 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway in Plano
The following three clinics will provide two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is now approved for children ages 12-15. For minors 12-15 years old, a parent must accompany the child. Minors who are 16 and 17 years old can bring a consent form signed by their parents and their proof of identification such as a driver’s license or other government-issued ID.
First dose Wednesday, June 16 and second dose Wednesday, July 7
Wylie Campus Conference Center, 391 Country Club Road in Wylie
First dose Thursday, July 15 and second dose Thursday, Aug. 5
Living Legends Conference Center, Plano Campus, 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway in Plano
First dose Thursday, Sept. 9 and second dose Thursday, Sept. 30
McKinney Campus Conference Center, 2400 Community Avenue in McKinney
For all vaccine clinics, each person must have his or her own appointment time and bring a government-issued ID. Foreign passports will be accepted.
After the registration process, participants who elect to receive email or text message notifications will receive a completion notification. Reminder notifications are sent 24 hours before each registered appointment.
Visit www.collin.edu/covid19 to sign up for a vaccine appointment and download the consent forms. Bring completed and signed consent forms to the appointments.
Masks are not required in college facilities, however, the pharmacies request that individuals who are not vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine wear masks while in the vaccination clinic area.
The college began offering vaccination clinics for students as well as employees and their family members at different campus locations on May 6. To date, approximately 500 people have been vaccinated.
Earlier this year the college partnered with the Wylie Fire Department to offer vaccinations for the community at the Wylie Campus Conference Center.
