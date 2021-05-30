Collin College has extended the application deadline for its Veterinary Technology program. The deadline for fall 2021 semester applications is July 8. Classes are located at the college’s Wylie Campus.
According to Dr. Sabrina Cummings, Collin College director of Veterinary Technology, this program provides students with opportunities to hone their skills, including through hands-on clinical experience with live animal patients.
“Our students have the opportunity to practice skills on state-of-the art simulation models before working with live animals,” Cummings, a practicing veterinarian, said. “They also receive job preparation assistance from resume writing and LinkedIn tips to interviewing skills. In addition, students can participate in a mentorship program staffed by a group of faculty members who combined offer more than 50 years of clinical expertise.”
Information sessions are available via Zoom from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on June 1, June 17, June 29 and July 8.
To apply for the fall semester or attend an information session, visit collin.edu/department/vettech. For questions about the program, email vettech@collin.edu. This new program is seeking American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) accreditation.
