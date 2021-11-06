Frisco and McKinney became the focus of debate in the Collin County Commissioner’s Court meeting Monday as commissioners adopted a redistricting plan for its commissioner precincts.
At the start of the meeting, Collin County Administrator Bill Bilyeu told commissioners that a set of guidelines mandating uniform population distribution were followed in the drafting of 27 different proposals that were on the court’s agenda. Following a closed executive session, commissioners listened to public comment and discussed the allocation of precinct land in the redistricting process.
Debate among commissioners particularly centered on Commissioner Susan Fletcher’s Precinct 1, which mostly covers Frisco and McKinney. Fletcher advocated for a plan that would have given her voting precincts 225, 140, 173 and 206 (Northeast Frisco), but the plan that was ultimately ratified placed those districts in Commissioner Darrell Hale’s Precinct 3.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Duncan Webb expressed support for two plans that, if enacted, would have kept his and Fletcher’s precincts unchanged while exchanging voting precincts in Allen, McKinney and Farmersville between Hale’s Precinct 3 and Commissioner Cheryl Williams’ Precinct 2.
The meeting ended with Fletcher acquiescing to Judge Chris Hill’s request that voting precinct 225 be taken from Precinct 1.
“I understand that the numbers actually benefit me more with this one,” Fletcher said. “It’s still very concerning to me that we’re maintaining this gerrymandering. I think that’s silly, but we’ll move forward.”
The approved plan gave Fletcher disputed voting precincts 12, 131, 203, 204 and 236, which cover much of McKinney’s southwest portion.
The approved redistricting plan will go into effect on Jan. 1. Under this plan, boundaries between Hale’s and Fletcher’s precincts are changing primarily along Frisco and McKinney’s borders. Webb’s Precinct 4 (which covers mostly Plano) will gain more land in Allen, while under Precinct 2 changes, Williams will gain more rural communities such as Lucas and Princeton.
