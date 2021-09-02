Three Lewisville men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old child, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
On Aug. 24, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Covey Lane near Melissa, according to a press release. The deputies found a 13-year-old child who had been shot twice during a failed robbery attempt, the office stated.
“Deputies immediately initiated lifesaving measures, including the use of a tourniquet,” the office stated.
The office has identified Cung Hup, Bawi Bik and Zenzele Dube as three suspects. They have been charged with aggravated robbery, injury to a child and engaging in organized criminal activity, all of which are first degree felonies. They are being held in the Denton County Jail and the Collin County Detention Facility in lieu of a $450,000 bond for the three offenses, the office stated.
“I’m extremely proud of my deputies for their dogged determination and the relentless pursuit as they coordinated with the Lewisville Police Department and agents from Homeland Security Investigations to track down and arrest the criminals who attempted to rob and then shot this child,” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner stated in a press release.
