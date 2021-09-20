Scott Sanford

State Rep. Scott Sanford (R-McKinney) has announced he won't be filing for re-election. 

 Courtesy of Scott Sanford/Facebook

Collin County-based State Rep. Scott Sanford has announced that he will not be filing for re-election. 

Sanford, who represents Texas House District 70, announced his decision on Sunday. 

“In the midst of changing life seasons and a personal evaluation of priorities, I have made the prayerful decision to not file for re-election,” he said, after mentioning that he and his wife are expecting a second grandchild.  

At the end of his current term, Sanford will have served the district, which includes McKinney as well as parts of Prosper and Celina, for 10 years. 

“It has been an honor to serve so many wonderful people for almost a decade, and I fully intend to faithfully complete the remainder of my term with diligence and focus,” Sanford stated. 

Sanford serves as executive pastor at Cottonwood Creek Church in Allen. 

During the most recent regular session of the Texas Legislature, he authored and joint authored over 80 bills, including a now-enacted law that prohibits government agencies or public officials from issuing orders that close places of worship.  

Sanford, a Republican, most recently ran in November for his spot and won against Democratic challenger Angie Bado with 62% of the vote. He continues to represent District 70 during the current third special session of the 87th legislature.  

