Dallas County Commissioner Theresa Daniel will lead the Regional Transportation Council for the next year after being elected chair of the 44-member transportation policymaking body for the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Thursday.
Daniel takes over as chair of the RTC from Johnson County Judge Roger Harmon. Harmon has led the RTC through much of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has significantly impacted the region’s economy and transportation system. He has also steered the RTC through the 87th Texas Legislature.
Daniel has served on the transportation policymaking body since 2018. She has represented Dallas County as a commissioner since 2013. Daniel spent last year as vice chair of the RTC after a year as secretary.
Collin County Commissioner Duncan Webb is the new vice chair, while Fort Worth City Councilmember Cary Moon was named secretary.
The RTC includes local elected or appointed officials from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and representatives from each of the area's transportation providers.
As the transportation policymaking body for the 12-county Dallas-Fort Worth area, the RTC oversees transportation planning for the fourth-largest metropolitan area in the country, which has a current population of more than 7.5 million people.
The RTC guides the development of roadway, rail and bicycle-pedestrian plans and programs, allocates transportation funds and recommends projects to the Texas Transportation Commission for other programs.
Additionally, the RTC ensures transportation services are coordinated throughout the region and the metropolitan area complies with air quality regulations. Dallas-Fort Worth is currently in nonattainment for ozone and is working toward meeting the federal standards.
The RTC has historically embraced innovation to meet the transportation needs of the growing region. That has continued during the pandemic, with projects such as the Dallas-Fort Worth High-Speed Transportation Connections Study. This effort is currently examining high-speed options between Dallas and Fort Worth, including Arlington. The study is in its final stages before the federal environmental documentation process begins. The technology selected will offer a connection to other planned high-speed transportation systems.
The innovative approach of the RTC helps the policymaking body make decisions that enhance the quality of life of people throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area and provide transportation for people throughout the region.
The new officers will serve in their positions through June 2022, helping the RTC chart a course toward recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
