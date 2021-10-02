Danny Stanphill has lived in Celina since he was four years old, and now he serves as treasurer on the Celina Pee-Wee Football board.
How did you get involved in Celina Pee-Wee football?
My son started playing tackle football last season (2020). After going through the season, I saw some areas that the Celina Pee-Wee could possibly improve to help be a better conduit to our junior high and high school programs. I think it is important to a program's success that all ages are learning the system and verbiage that the junior high and high school program use.
What's been your greatest moment on the board to date?
Seeing lots of kids get playing time and repetitions in games is such a thrill. The only way a player is going to be able to grow and get better is to get a chance to play on game days.
Are you a native Texan?
Yes. I was born in Huntsville Texas and moved to Celina when I was four years old.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
I miss being able to spend time with my brother and sisters. We are pretty spread out now, so we only get the opportunity to all get together a couple times per year. I was the youngest of five and they all took care of me. You take that time for granted, and then you grow up and it's tough to make time to get together because everyone is so busy.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
My favorite area restaurant is Toasted Walnut. I think we eat there at least once a week.
What's your favorite movie?
I can't narrow it down to just one...My favorite movies are probably “O' Brother Where Art Thou” or “The Big Lebowski.” Both movies crack me up no matter how many times I've watched them.
Tell our readers about your family.
I met my wife Brittni while attending Texas Tech University. We have been married for 16 years and have two boys, ages 11 and 9. Coy is a 6th grader, and Cale is a 4th grader at O'Dell Elementary. The boys play almost every seasonal sport, so they keep us busy!
What are your hobbies?
I love to spend time outdoors on hunting or fishing trips. It is a way to escape work/life and bond with family and friends.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
I would have to have a fan! I have a hard time sleeping if I don't have air movement and the white noise of a fan. Hopefully, there would be an electrical outlet on this island where I could at least plug it in.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I served two years as the President of the North Division of the Dallas Builders Association. And I don't even build homes!
