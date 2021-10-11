Justin Beamis and his family live in Frisco, but he has been with the Celina Fire Department for nine years and currently serves as a captain.
How long have you been with the Celina Fire Department?
I have been paid with Celina for seven years, and with the department for nine years now because two of those were volunteer.
What made you want to become a firefighter?
My passion and will to serve others. The adrenaline rush that you get when the call drops, and you jump on the rig with sirens going is also a huge rush! However, knowing that I serve others and hopefully influence others in the community is what really drove me to this profession.
How did you get in your line of work?
After graduating from college, I bounced around with a few things trying to figure out what I was going to do. A good buddy of mine was a firefighter in Cedar Hill at the time. After extensive conversations with him and a neighbor of mine, I know this was the profession that I wanted to be a part of. So, as soon as I could I signed up for EMT school and began this journey.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
There are several great moments, but one of the greatest is being able to speak with a patient that we saved while he was in cardiac arrest. To see everything that you learn in school, and train on constantly, all come together will be one of the most amazing moments that I will never forget.
Are you a native Texan?
I am 100% Texan. I was born and raised in Richardson, TX.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
One of the fondest memories that I have is when I would go to either one of my grandparents’ houses for the weekend, and the time spent with them. One set lived in Princeton and had several acres to roam around on and really be a kid. Then the other set lived in Nocona up there on the lake, and we always went fishing. That is one of my fondest memories that I hope and pray to never lose.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Everything In Celina has something amazing to offer, but my family and I do love spending time at the Gin Prosper. Their owner is a very big supporter of the charity that I am a part of called Sons of the Flag.
What's your favorite movie?
It is a toss-up between “Rocky” and “Caddyshack.” They both are truly amazing in their own way.
Tell our readers about your family.
My wife, her name is Kasey, and she is a 1st grade teacher with Frisco ISD and is truly one of the greatest individuals that you will ever meet. We have three kids together with Brecc (6) being my oldest, and he is currently enrolled in kindergarten at the school my wife teaches at. He is 100% boy, loves fire trucks, loves his bike, and knows everything about sharks and dinosaurs! Bennett (4) is my daughter, and she is an absolute princess. She attends Pre-K in Frisco and is currently enrolled in gymnastics. She has a love for all things dance and dolls and has one of the most beautiful personalities that you will ever find. Briar (16 months) is my youngest son and is just now learning to walk. He, like my other two kids, has the most infectious laugh and smile and is full of all kinds of energy.
What are your hobbies?
My biggest hobby is being involved with two charities called Sons of the Flag and Birds Eye View Project. They keep me very busy! I am an avid fisherman and loved being outdoors. I love snowboarding, hockey, motocross, biking, working out.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
My wife would probably say my phone because I always carry two of them around with me. I would have to agree with her only because I need it for music and podcasts. I am a huge music fan, and love applying various songs to aspects of my life.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I worked in the radio business for about five years in the Dallas Ft. Worth market, and even had my own show for a short period of time. There is a reason that I am not in radio anymore, HA! However, I did get to meet some great individuals during that time and will always have those memories.
