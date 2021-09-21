KJ Clark has been all over the world, but Celina has become home for him. He currently serves as Community Service Officer with the Preston Trail Rotary Club in Celina.
What brought you to Celina?
The town square! In 2018, I was stationed with the National Guard in Austin, so my wife Lucy and I sold our house in Frisco in preparation to move. Our youngest daughter was a senior at Lone Star high school, so we decided to live in an apartment in Frisco until she graduated. On the weekends, Lucy began looking at model homes in the new housing developments and really wanted to build in Sutton Fields. I was uncertain, so we toured the area and after driving through the downtown I was immediately sold.
How did you get to be a part of Preston Trails Rotary Club?
Breakfast at Lucy’s on the Square. On a Saturday morning, Lucy and I went to Lucy’s for breakfast and a friendly older gentleman sat at the table next to us and started a conversation. That gentleman was Mr. Ralph O’Dell, a Rotarian and pillar of the community. As we talked, he was joined by fellow Rotarians Andy and Jerrica McAnally who invited me to the next meeting. After learning of how Rotary positively effects the community and world, I wanted to join.
Tell us about the current shoe drive.
After joining the Rotary Club, I became the Community Service Officer and was looking for fundraising ideas. I learned about Funds2Orgs, the nation’s largest shoe drive fundraising company who assists nonprofit and civic groups to raise money for their respective causes. The shoe drive is a charity fundraiser where the Preston Trail Rotary Club is collecting shoes that will be redistributed throughout a network of micro-enterprises in developing countries such as Haiti, Honduras, Cambodia, Ghana and others worldwide to help them create, maintain and grow small businesses. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at shoe collection boxes located at partner companies throughout the community.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
During my career I had the opportunity to teach Military Science at both Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches and the University of North Texas in Denton with an office at Collin College in Frisco. In this role I was able to advise, teach and mentor college students who were interested in becoming Army Officers. Even when a student wasn’t a match for the military, working with young people and seeing them grow in their careers has been my biggest accomplishment.
Tell us about your military service. What memories stick out to you?
My military career began in 1993 when I graduated high school early and joined the US Marine Corps shortly after turning 17. I initially served eight years and was honorably discharged and then joined the Texas Army National Guard in 2004. My tours included places such as Italy, Japan, Iraq and Afghanistan, so there’s a litany of memories and lessons learned. One memory I’ll never forget is the state of absolute panic I felt when I arrived at Marine Corps boot camp and stood on the fabled yellow footprints. After living as an expatriate for the better part of 15 years, I can say that I am grateful to live in a country that affords people so much freedom.
Are you a native Texan?
I’m originally from Oklahoma and am a member of the Cherokee Nation. I came to Texas in December 2000 when I left the military and was hired as an Inventory Control Manager at the AT&T Data Center in Allen.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Breakdancing in the third grade talent show! Not that I was good at it, but the audience got a good laugh and I got to show off my moves.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Lucy’s on the Square! Not to detract from any of the other establishments, but Lucy’s Punk Carter’s Meat Loaf is the most!
What's your favorite movie?
Cinderella Man. I relate the story of a man who risked everything to support his family during the worst of times.
Tell our readers about your family.
My wife Lucy was born in Brazil but grew up in Japan, so English is her fourth language. We met when I was stationed in Tokyo in 1997. We just celebrated our 20th wedding anniversary and have three grown children. Our son is Army Airborne Infantry, currently deployed to Kuwait, one daughter works in Healthcare and the other is attending college.
What are your hobbies?
I’m a huge boxing fan! I used to participate in boxing exhibitions like “Toughman” and even had a (very) lackluster career as a pro. Due to injuries sustained during military service I am no longer able to participate in competition, but I’m a certified USA Boxing coach and want to train fighters in the future.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Sweet tea!
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
In 2014 I got to be an extra on the rebooted version of Dallas on TNT. I actually got to be in a scene with all the principal players and made it into two episodes!
