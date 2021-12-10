Celina resident Leya Grubbs serves as an instructional aide at Lykins Elementary School. Her hometown is Abilene, and she went to Abilene Cooper High School. Grubbs graduated from Texas A&M University in 1999 and describes herself as a politico, educator, sports mom, Aggie, Bobcat and small business owner.
How did you get in your line of work?
I worked for the Texas Senate when 911 happened. Obviously, it was devastating. For whatever reason, the tragic event really shifted my career goals, which looking back is crazy because working for the State Senate was my dream job. Shortly after, I went to my boss, Senator Florence Shapiro (a former teacher herself), and told her I wanted to teach high school government. I was nervous, but I'll never forget her response: "If you were leaving me for any other reason, I'd be disappointed. Go teach. I'm proud of you. Let me know what I can do to help you." And she did help me. She was the best reference you could ever have, and I had the most incredible guest speakers for my AP Government classes because of her and the connections I was able to work. Then, flash forward to moving to Celina where I subbed here a great deal. One day Starla Martin, the then Principal of Lykins Elementary, called me (on a random Tuesday right after school had started I remember) and said, "I need a favor. I'll see you tomorrow." If you know Starla, you know you can't say no to her. The rest is history. I laugh now when I find myself opening a hundred “Gogurts” a day.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Fortunately, I've had quite a few! In education just having an impact on kids whether they've been 7 or 17. I've been really blessed to spend my "work" days with kids that run the gamut in age. I always say, "They bring the joy!" I honestly get about 50 hugs a day from my elementary kids. Maybe more. Not a bad way to spend an 8-hour workday. Elementary kids are hilariously blunt, and high school kids are just hilarious. In my political days, it would be working for George Herbert Walker Bush and the Texas Senate. I'm most proud of my work I did in casework/legislation with sex offender laws and domestic violence victims. There is in no way I could ever narrow down my work experience to one great moment! I’ve had some pretty spectacular moments and experiences across the board I’m really grateful for.
Tell us about your work in the City and with Celina ISD.
I have worn a lot of different hats in Celina as far as volunteering. I've served on the Friends of the Library Board, City Charter Review Committee, Christmas Gift Tour Committee, Main Street Board, 2020 Census Committee, Celina 2040 Vision PAC Committee, the Police Chief Search Committee, Bobcat Moms, PTA, District of Innovation, worked on several City Council campaigns...all been a blast. I've met great people and worked alongside folks that care deeply for our school district and community.
How long have you been a Celina resident?
Over five years now. Though Celina was part of my life long before. The State Senator I mentioned above, Celina was in her district. All those proclamations hanging in the field house? I drove them out here with her back in the day! We used to work on so many different issues for the cities in our senate district, but all I can remember Celina’s deal being was football! Which makes me laugh now, because I’m certainly living it out all these years later and look forward to much more of it with my son and his teammates. My husband does school bonds for a living. He has worked under five superintendents in Celina and has the utmost respect for the longstanding School Board here and the values they infiltrate into the district on every front. So, we've certainly been in roles prior to living here where we knew a great deal about the town and where it was heading. I will say it is happening, the growth, a little quicker than we had thought. I think everyone feels that way. But I welcome the newcomers. I mean how could you blame them for wanting to raise their families here?
What's your favorite thing about living in Celina?
That's easy. I love how the city and the schools all bleed (orange) over into the other. Everyone in Celina is very passionate about one, the town culture and two, our Bobcats. It's not uncommon to get an email from Celina ISD telling everyone to head out to “Beware of the Square” (our annual City Halloween event) or for the city to light-up the water tower orange for Senior Night or to post about the homecoming parade (organized by the Bobcat Moms booster organization). It all overlaps in the most amazing way. The city works great with our Chamber of Commerce. Our Chamber works great with our schools. The district works great with our city and vice versa. Our Fire and Police are so present in our community on every front. I could go on and on. It's really, really special. Also being small business owners in Celina, my husband and I have had to work closely with all the entities mentioned above in some form or fashion and that’s been a wonderful perspective to experience. This community does not play when it comes to supporting its small businesses. The Economic Development Corporation does a fantastic job of assisting new businesses and continues that support long after. Celina folks don't always see eye-to-eye on everything, but everyone is pulling the rope in the same direction wanting the same endgame and that's what's best for our town as a whole and certainly our kids.
Are you a native Texan?
Yes! Born-and-bred fourth generation Abilene, Texas! I'm a West Texas girl and very proud of those roots. I went to all the same schools my dad did and even had a lot of the same teachers. I grew up in a Baptist, hunting, sports-loving family in the heart of “Friday Night Lights.” Then I attended Texas A&M (where both my parents went) where I studied Speech Communication, Political Science and Journalism. I also recruited for the football team under R.C. Slocum for four years and was his receptionist--by far the highlight of my time at A&M. So yes, I'm a Texas girl! And all that that entails!
What's your favorite area restaurant?
I could never answer this! Though I might be a smidge biased because my oldest daughter works at Tender, which she loves and has had the best experience. Lucy's, Papa Gallo’s, Toasted Walnut, Bongo Beaux, Jimbos, Tender...in all honesty I love them all. The owners, managers, wait staff, chefs, etc. at these restaurants are some of my great friends in town. As busy as my family of five is, we eat out more than I care to admit. My kids have spent hours playing on The Square and running around while we wait for our food, etc. One of my son's favorite days was when he could finally play football on the new turf on The Square with his buddies. It’s not uncommon for all of us parents, wanting a little more adult time visiting and catching up, to give a big group of kids someone's debit card or cash for all the kids to hit Hey Sugar after dinner. Great memories for my kids and their friends. I appreciate the nostalgia I know they will always feel about The Square whether they come back to live here or not.
Tell our readers about your family.
I married my middle school sweetheart, Brian Grubbs. We've been married coming up on 19 years. Brian and I are both Aggies, Class of '99--Whoop! We have three incredible children. Payton is our sixteen-year-old daughter who is a Junior at Celina High and two-year-letterman in basketball and on the undefeated-in-District Championship volleyball team. Tyler, our 14-year-old daughter, is a Freshman at Celina High and is also a volleyball player (undefeated in District, too!). Tyler's passion is children whether that's babysitting, teaching swim lessons or working with special needs children. Walker, our 12-year-old son is a 6th grader at the middle school. He keeps us busy with football (both tackle and 7-on-7), basketball and baseball. Walker is involved in Special Olympics here in Celina and loves sharing his love of sports with his buddies in the new Adapted P.E. program here in the district. We spend most of our time at one sporting event or another. When we're not at the field or court cheering on baby and big Bobcats alike, we love hanging out with our friends in town, getting together with other families. We'll do bonfires, swim parties, grill, host a good poker game, have people over to fish, meet on The Square for an event or dinner. Great times in a great town with great people!
