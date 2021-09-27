Ownership of Lucy’s on the Square in downtown Celina has changed hands a few times since its inception in 2004, Moises Casillas and his brother-in-law took over in September of 2013.
How did you get in your line of work?
To make a living. I am an immigrant. I came from another country to develop myself, to develop another language. I came nine years ago to flip homes and it did not work out. Then the business model had to change and buying a restaurant was the option. And here we are.
What brought you to Celina?
The restaurant. My partner and I were looking for a restaurant for sale, and we found Lucy's in Celina and a couple other options. At that time, Celina was way smaller than it is right now. Because of that, for me, somebody with no restaurant background, it was "the easier one." Eight years later, seeing the expectations of growth in the area, I will say it was the right choice.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Many great memories. I can't just say one: The tremendous support of Celina when we were hit by the pandemic. When an employee told me he was so thankful for all he had learnt from me. When the Chamber of Commerce gave us the "2020 Business of the year award,” when I see a customer with a big smile on her face after taking a spoonful of our pies. Or that customer that told me once: "Thank you very much for making Lucy's great again."
Are you a native Texan?
No, I am not. I am from Spain. I was born in Gran Canaria, one of the Canary Islands. Now the Canaries are a "trending topic" because a volcano erupted in one of the islands: La Palma. I recommend everybody to visit the Canaries. Please, do not be afraid about the volcanos...
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Going to the beach to do some bodyboarding. I used to practice that, and riding a wave and feeling yourself sliding down and getting surrounded by water in the pipe...wow it is an incredible experience.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
Celina Asian Bistro. I personally like their rolls. I love rolls and they have good ones!
What's your favorite movie?
“American Beauty.”
Tell our readers about your family.
We are a three-member family. My wife, Ross was born in Venezuela. Our daughter, Ariadna, is 6 years old. Then this little beauty is a Spaniard-Venezuelan born in Texas: a great mix!
What are your hobbies?
I like listening to music, watching soccer, watching a movie, grilling some steaks and driving go karts.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
I will say a set of mattress and pillow. I cannot sleep with that kit. If some friend tells me to go camping, my answer is, "Does a cabin count as camping?"
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I have a civil engineering degree.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.