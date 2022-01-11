Rev. Patrick Hoffman became the new senior minister of Celina First United Methodist Church on Sept. 1. His life has led him all around the world but eventually landed him and his family in Celina.
How did you get in your line of work?
The short version is--I heard God calling me to serve the church as a pastor. Growing up, my parents always made sure our family belonged to a church, but becoming a pastor never crossed my mind. Then, in college, I had an internship working for a United Methodist church during the summer. I had the privilege of visiting people in the hospital and in nursing homes and praying with them. I got to help lead worship. And then, at the end of that internship, I went with the church to Bolivia on a mission trip. I saw firsthand the difference the church can make in the world--like running a health clinic for a remote village in the mountains and providing education and hot meals for young children in one of the poorest cities in South America. Near the end of that mission trip, one of the Bolivian pastors explained that God calls all of us to become co-workers with God and each other for the transformation of the world. From that moment on, I have said yes to that call.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Over the past seven years of ministry, I have had the honor and privilege of leading worship, teaching bible studies, officiating weddings, presiding over funerals and serving on mission trips. However, the most meaningful moment to date was when I was able to baptize my daughter.
Are you a native Texan?
I am not a native Texan--my father is a geologist and is work with oil companies took us all over the world. I was born in Singapore and have called Indonesia, Texas, Saudi Arabia, and California home at various points in my life.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
As a child my family took a vacation to New Zealand--and I'll never forget going to the glow-worm caves. It was awe-inspiring.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
We just recently moved here, but even before then we loved eating at Tender!
What's your favorite movie?
Is it cheating to say "Anything with Star Wars in its title"?
Tell our readers about your family.
My wife is also an ordained Methodist clergy, and together we have a 3-year-old daughter and a 6-month-old son, and a dog we rescued 6 years ago.
What are your hobbies?
I'm not sure if you can consider it a hobby, but I love to run.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Coffee.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I have an undergraduate degree in Criminology with a minor in Psychology!
