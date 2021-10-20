Ryan Contreras serves as the Career and Technical Education Director for Celina ISD.
How did you get in your line of work?
My career started in the Hotel Industry working in Hospitality. My father was working at a local high school where he introduced me to being a substitute for the district. The next summer, a position opened in the Business Technology Academy within their Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department. I was responsible for teaching business to high school students, and I fell in love with Career and Technical Education (CTE) and I still love it today.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
Participating in an "externship," with a start-up company in Silicon Valley. There, I was able to work on projects that helped me gain insight into the industry and build a greater understanding of skills, and cool technologies that I shared with my students the following year.
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
No, I am from California but moved to Texas in 2010.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Helping my dad coach his high school cross country and track teams while traveling to Mammoth Lakes.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
My favorite restaurant outside of Celina is Local Yocal in McKinney. My favorite restaurant in Celina would be a tie between Tender’s and Toasted Walnut.
What's your favorite movie?
“Midnight Run” because of the unexpected quick wit between Robert DeNiro and Charles Grodin.
Tell our readers about your family.
I met my wife Jessica while working in Hospitality in San Diego, California. We've been married for 17 years. Before moving to Texas, we had Abby, our daughter who is fourteen and Samuel, our son who is eleven. We spend our weekends volunteering and at lacrosse games.
What are your hobbies?
Golf and DIY projects.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
Sunscreen SPF 50.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I served in the United State Marine Corp for eight years. Marines run in the family. My father, older brother and younger brother are all Marines.
