Shane DiGeorge’s journey to a law enforcement career has many twists and turns, but it has led him to currently serving as an officer with the Celina Police Department.
How did you get in your line of work?
I started by riding out with my brother-n-law. He was an officer for the Gunter Police Department at that time. After a few ride outs, I was hooked. I joined the police academy and started my first law enforcement job approximately seven months later.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
I would have to say it was when I got promoted to the rank of corporal when working at my last department. It made me feel extremely proud of my progress in my law enforcement career. A very close second would be my decision to apply for the Celina Police Department. It’s hard to describe how happy I am working for this city. It was the best career move I could have ever made!
Are you a native Texan?
I am not a native Texan. I was raised in a military family, so I moved about every four years of my life when growing up. It definitely allowed me to meet all kinds of different types of people. I also got to experience living in Italy during parts of my high school years. That allowed me to experience a different culture than what we are used to here in America.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
I made many amazing memories when I lived in Italy. I remember skiing down the Italian Alps and having the time of my life! I love that I got a chance to experience that.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
I am the biggest fan of pizza! I really enjoy eating at Jimbo's Pizza. There is now a new pizza place coming to Celina called Taste of Rome and I am looking forward to experiencing that!
What's your favorite movie?
My favorite movie would have to be “Dancing With Wolves.” Great movie!
Tell our readers about your family.
I am married and have three children. My wife is a teacher for Prosper ISD. She has been a teacher for approximately 17 years. My oldest daughter is 13 years old. I have a 10-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter. They are the loves of my life! And a handful as all parents know!
What are your hobbies?
I love to hunt and fish. I would say hunting allows me to get out in the woods and clear my mind. It is very relaxing and exciting at the same time. Being on the lake has the same effect!
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
I would have to have to say the one thing I could not do without would be water. So let's just say that was already available…I would definitely have to have a fishing pole! Gives me an opportunity to eat as well as fish. Both are some of my other favorite things to do!
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
Something you would never has guessed about me... Don't tell anybody, but I used to be a rockstar! 100% true!
