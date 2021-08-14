Vie Vie Blanchard is a junior at Celina High School. She won Miss Texas High School Rodeo Association Queen this year and has been a part of the National High School Rodeo Association since she was in the sixth grade. She also represented Texas in the National High School Rodeo Queen competition in July.
How long did you prepare to compete for Miss Texas High School Rodeo Association Queen?
I have been working towards this title for about four years. I truly love every minute of preparing because I get to learn more about rodeo and our western heritage every time I study. Each of the categories take different skill sets. My favorite part about preparing is the special bond that I create with my beautiful Palomino mare, Fancy, while practicing our horsemanship pattern.
Tell us about preparing for the different categories. Which was the most difficult? Which was the easiest for you?
There are eight categories in total which include: Horsemanship, Panel Interview, Two-Minute Speech, Modeling, Personality, Appearance, Impromptu and Rulebook Test. I studied every day for the rulebook test, rode my horse three to four times a week, I even said my speech to random people at restaurants and grocery stores. I also had them ask me interview questions. The hardest category for me at the state-level competition was interview but I worked hard in the time I had to prepare for nationals, and I am blessed to say that I won the interview category at the National High School Rodeo Association Pageant. The easiest category for me is the Two-Minute Prepared Speech. I absolutely love getting to perform a speech while putting in lots of emotion and passion in my voice.
What were your first thoughts when you realized you had won?
I felt so thankful. I am very blessed with the opportunity to represent the Texas High School Rodeo Association. I remember shaking with excitement and overwhelmed with how honored I was as they put the crown on my hat. I was thrilled to start serving the organization as Miss THSRA 2021. I wouldn’t have traded that moment for anything.
Tell us about your role as Miss Texas High School Rodeo Association Queen over the next year. What will you be up to?
As Miss THSRA, I am also a state-level officer in the organization. My role is to be the ambassador for the THSRA and promote their mission statement, which is to advocate for the sport of rodeo, western heritage, family bonding, furthering education and having the highest regard for livestock. I will travel the state of Texas and visit all 10 regions that make up the THSRA. My home region is Region 3, located in Graham, Texas at the Young County Arena. In addition, I am excited to visit some of our sponsors to personally thank them for their support. I will also attend THSRA state meetings with my fellow student officers and the Board of Directors/Executive Committee. There will be lots of appearances, and I plan on attending the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas as well as the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo and Rodeo Houston among others. Of course, I will continue to support other young cowgirls by attending rodeo pageants. Most recently, I was a guest at the Miss Rodeo Texas pageant in San Antonio.
What was it like going to the national level to compete?
The Nationals experience was incredible, and I feel so blessed to have been able to represent my state and the THSRA on a national platform. I am so proud to say that I won the interview category and was top three or better in all the other pageant categories. I won second Attendant overall competing with 43 other young ladies. The best part was meeting and making new sash sisters from all over the US and other countries. Being able to watch all the high school rodeo athletes compete at nationals was also very exciting. I am thrilled that Texas, once again, for the sixth consecutive year in a row, took home the National Team Title!
What made you join the National High School Rodeo Association?
I grew up as a first-generation cowgirl. I got my first horse when I was eight years old, she was a sweet Paint mare named Bella. I started my riding career at the Blue Ridge Riding Club Playdays and won a saddle two years in a row. This hooked me and I wanted to enter bigger competitions. That is when I joined the Texas Junior High/High School Rodeo Association in the 6th grade, and I haven’t looked back since. I truly love my rodeo family and they have helped me grow as a person and a rider.
Do you have a favorite horse?
I do! My favorite horse is definitely Fancy, the one that I use for my pageant competition. She is an incredible horse. She was trained in reining, so she is perfect for the horsemanship patterns. Fancy executes all her maneuvers with ease and is so easy to ride. She always gets treats after I ride her. Fancy has a very sassy personality but is always trying her hardest!
Why do you want to be a trauma surgeon?
I fell in love with the medical field in seventh grade when I was dissecting a frog. Since then, I have read books about medicine, I have done lots of research and I also was fortunate enough to obtain an internship at a rural emergency room hospital where I shadow the doctors. This internship has fueled my love for medicine and opened my eyes to so many opportunities to help others. I want to specifically be a trauma surgeon because I love the high-intensity and fast paced environment.
Where do you plan on going to college?
I would love to go to Texas A&M University or UT Austin because they are both great schools. I have heard amazing things about each school and believe that either one would be the perfect fit for me.
Do you have a favorite movie?
My favorite movie is Walk Ride Rodeo. It is a story about a woman named Amberley Snyder and how she overcame a life changing injury to keep competing in rodeo. I love her passion and drive to never give up. She is truly a phenomenal influence on young kids around the world and I admire her bravery to share her story.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
I love Italy. I would love to visit the architecture and culture of Italy. In 2019 I held the title of Miss Texas Junior High Rodeo Association Princess and I was so blessed to travel to Paris, France and take the crown with me. I could tell that cowboy hats weren’t a common accessory in France, but it gave me the opportunity to talk with others about the sport of rodeo and share cultures. I would love to do the same in Italy.
Tell us something about yourself that would surprise most people.
I am actually an entrepreneur. I own my own western fashion boutique where I sell clothing and accessories! I have enjoyed learning all about owning a business and the hard work that goes into it. My mom and I built a pop-up boutique right on our farm, and we have been to multiple shows! I love keeping up with the western fashion trends and getting to meet so many rodeo athletes as they come and shop!
