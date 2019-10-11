Time to dust off the ol’ dirndl and launder your lederhosen: Celina Oktoberfest is back.
The second-annual event is set to take over the city’s historic downtown square, at West Walnut and North Ohio Streets, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 12. Featuring authentic foods and beverages, live entertainment, unique merchandise and fun, festive activities for all ages, this family friendly festival will be presented rain or shine.
In celebration of all things Fall, Celina Oktoberfest will kick off with a ceremonial tapping of the keg and traditional toast. Exciting activities will follow throughout the day and evening, including a bratwurst-eating competition, authentic German costume contests and Chicken Dance circles for children and adults, a cakewalk and Dachshund Derby dog races.
In the free Kids’ Zone, youngsters can take part in seasonal cookie- and pumpkin-decorating activities, craft workshops presented by Home Depot, play in bounces houses and interact with magical unicorn ponies.
Get your prost on (German for Cheers!) in the expansive biergarten, featuring an impressive selection of domestic and imported craft brews. This is also where attendees age 21 and older can participate in a rollicking beer stein-holding contest and beer pong tournament.
Celina Oktoberfest attendees need not worry about missing a single exciting play of college football action since the day’s biggest gridiron matchups will be shown on a massive LED screen set up in the city’s square.
“Celina is well known for its long history of championship-winning football, so of course it will have a big presence at one of the city’s most popular annual events,” said Melissa Cromwell, president of the Greater Celina Chamber of Commerce, which produces the festival that is sponsored by Landmark Bank. “It’s just one aspect of Celina Oktoberfest that sets it apart from other Fall celebrations in Texas.”
Additional entertainment will include live music and cultural performances, beginning with spirited sets by the traveling tuba quartet and clarinet trio of Imperial Brass, and American-polka aficionados The Royal Klobasneks.
Bavarian dance troupe Texanischer Schuhplattler Verein will wow crowds with their traditional footwork before Alps-inspired musicians Auf Gehts Musik take a turn on the Celina Oktoberfest main stage.
Back by popular demand are headliners The Dogensteins. A staple at festivals throughout North Texas and beyond, the group is best known for transforming popular rock, country and new-wave hits into foot-stomping polka tunes.
Authentic German delicacies and other culinary treats will be served at Celina Oktoberfest by food-and-beverage purveyors including the popular Bayer’s Kolonialwaren bakery and Fischer’s Meat Market from Muenster, Texas.
It wouldn’t be Oktoberfest without bratwurst. Cristi&Ali Cuisine of Richardson, Texas, will serve traditional sausages as well as fried pretzels and parmesan fries. Conway’s Corn Dogs, Papa’s Homemade Ice Cream, Shucker’s Roasted Corn, Kona Ice and TM Frozen Treats will also be on hand with sweet treats and delectable goodies. Preston Trails Rotary Club, stalwart supporters of Celina-area events, will serve freshly made funnel cakes.
More than two dozen merchandise vendors will set up shop at Celina Oktoberfest, selling a variety of authentic German goods as well as handmade items and other innovative products.
Be sure to visit the excellent eateries and retailers on Celina’s downtown square, including Tender Smokehouse, Toasted Walnut Table and Market, Lucy’s on the Square, Papa Gallo’s Mexican Grill, Hey Sugar, Bongo Beaux’s Bourre Palace & Cajun Kitchen, Willow House Boutique, Grace Bridge Resale and Annie Jack. These and other area shops and dining establishments will be open and offering exclusive food specials and merchandise sales during the event.
“There will be no shortage of entertainment and activities at Celina Oktoberfest, along with treats to tempt every palate,” Cromwell said. “This year’s festival is not to be missed.”
General admission tickets for Celina Oktoberfest are available at celinaoktoberfest.com. Children 12 and under are free, as will any attendee who wears a traditional German lederhosen or dirndl costume to the festival.
Free parking and shuttles will be at Celina High School, 3455 N. Preston Road, and at Brookshire’s Food & Pharmacy Celina, 675 Sunset Blvd. Limited free parking will be available adjacent to the square at West Pecan Street and North Louisiana Drive. Paid parking ($20) will be located at the Celina ISD Administration Building, 205 S. Colorado St.
For additional information and updates about Celina Oktoberfest, visit www.celinaoktoberfest.com. Follow @CelinaOktoberfest on Facebook, and @celina_oktoberfest on Instagram.
