Celina Office of Emergency Management has been notified by the Collin County Health Department, a 42-year-old man has tested positive for novel Coronavirus COVID-19.
This is the first positive case in Celina. The man has no underlying health conditions. He is self-isolating in his home and did travel within the United States. There have been multiple confirmed cases in North Texas, and Celina Emergency Management will be in regular contact with the Collin County Health Department. No further personal information will be released to protect patient confidentiality.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the following preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care.
Celina Office of Emergency Management is staying in contact with the county officials to keep abreast of any new cases and are putting measures in place to keep Celina residents safe and prevent further spread of the disease.
