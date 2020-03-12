With rising concerns from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), regarding individuals who have recently traveled to Level 3 Travel Health Notice countries and the announcement from the World Health Organization (WHO) that COVID-19 is now declared a pandemic, Celina ISD is extending spring break for one more week as a precaution.
Celina schools will remain closed March 16-20. CISD will continue to assess the situation and will provide updated information as it becomes available through all CISD communication avenues. District offices and all-district events / competitions are considered canceled until further notice.
The district will continue to monitor and evaluate the public health situation prior to reopening on March 23 in order to minimize any health or safety risks to students and staff. Extending break was not a requirement, according to the district, but CISD has chosen to be cautious as officials continue to follow updates from the CDC and other health organizations.
If additional delays are needed, CISD will be furthering their discussions as to alternative educational options for the future.
The district reminded residents of preventative measures, such as hand washing, limited interaction, disinfecting frequently visited surfaces and social distancing.
