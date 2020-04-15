As of 10 a.m. April 15, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 109 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,986. The 43rd death from COVID-19 was reported of a woman in her 80s who was a resident of the city of Garland. She had been hospitalized in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions and did not have additional underlying health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69 percent) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30 percent) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Sixty-nine percent deaths have been male. Fourteen deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
“You have been sacrificing under the #SaferAtHome since March 22nd and that sacrifice is paying off. Dr. Robert Haley, the renowned UTSW epidemiologist, told me yesterday that had I waited a week or more to move North Texas to Safer at Home we might have been the next New York. This is a critical time for all of us to keep following the Safer At Home orders. If we do that, we will have enough hospital beds and ventilators and we will get this over with sooner rather than later,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found at www.dallascounty.org/covid-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.