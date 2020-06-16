A 67-year-old man from Celina with COVID-19 and an underlying health condition died Saturday evening at a McKinney hospital, according to a report received today by Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS).
Out of respect for his family, no further personal information is being released, the county stated.
As of this morning, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 1,667 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, with 1,292 of those individuals reported to have recovered.
This is the first death reported in Celina. This is the 38th fatality of a county resident with COVID-19 reported to county health authorities. For clarity, DSHS assumed all new case reporting and contact tracing for Collin County on June 1.
Total figures for Collin County are a blend of state-generated reports of new cases, plus cases being actively monitored by the county prior to June 1. Because the county receives death reports from local sources sooner than the state does, county health authorities will continue to report COVID-19 related deaths.
