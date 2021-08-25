Amid hospital staffing shortages, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson has said COVID-19 hospitalization data continues to be a concern.
As of Tuesday, the county reported 180 people in Denton County hospitals due to COVID-19. The county’s highest count was 235 in January. On Tuesday, the county reported 25% of its inpatient hospitalizations as being due to COVID-19.
“Because of that high census of COVID and the low numbers of nurses available to really manage those in-patient beds, it’s essentially the same threat to the hospital system as it was in the fall and the winter,” Richardson said.
As of Tuesday, the county reported 9,044 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,362 in Lewisville, 823 in Flower Mound, 184 in Frisco and 788 in Carrollton.
Richardson said the delta variant, which is now the most predominant variant of the coronavirus in the country, is “competing out every other virus.”
“It is proving to be vastly more infectious than the original COVID-19 virus,” he said.
Denton County Public Health has continued to offer COVID-19 vaccines through its vaccine interest portal. The county announced Aug. 14 that it had expanded the portal to schedule third doses for eligible immunocompromised individuals. As of Tuesday, the county health department had conducted 326 third-dose vaccinations for those eligible, Richardson said.
On Tuesday, Richardson said the county’s charting aimed to share with the public that “getting vaccinated matters.”
