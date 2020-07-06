In a unanimous vote at its June 9 meeting, the Anna City Council approved a development agreement that clears the way for expansion of the city’s footprint west of US 75.
Phase 1 of the Villages of Hurricane Creek North, a 325-acre tract west of US 75 and north of SH 455, will contain about 350 single family homes on some 70 acres and will begin construction in 2021.
The remaining 255 acres will include a variety of single and multi-family residences, commercial and retail establishments, restaurants, common area parks, amenity centers, trails, enhanced lakeside access, botanical and community gardens, and a hotel. The schedule for construction of the larger portion of the development is yet undetermined.
“The overall project is right in line with several components of Anna’s strategic plan,” says Mayor Nate Pike. “The growth and development of the city is being carefully and thoughtfully guided by adhering to an approach that will result in a community where every Anna neighbor will be proud to call home.”
Anna’s strategic plan includes four sections entitled: Growing Anna’s Economy; Sustainable Anna Community Through Planned, Managed Growth; Anna – A Great Place to Live; and High Performing Professional City. The agreement to proceed with construction was granted to the highly respected development firm of Centurion American and fits neatly into each of the four overarching areas of the strategic plan.
“Anna is one of the fastest growing towns in North Texas, and we’re proud to be a part of the positive growth story there,” says Centurion American president and CEO Mehrdad Moayedi. “The Villages at Hurricane Creek North will offer a diverse collection of housing and the kind of community amenities that will make it a sought-after community.”
The development agreement includes the creation of a Public Improvement District (PID) as well as a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ). Annexation of the property located in the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction is also part of the agreement.
The completed Villages of Hurricane Creek North project will ultimately incorporate 984 single-family homes, 400 multi-family residences, 50,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space, as well as a community and botanical garden, hiking trails and an amenity center for residents. Last year, the Anna City Council approved a development agreement for Villages of Hurricane Creek South that includes 654 single-family lots.
“The Villages of Hurricane Creek project will kick off development on the western side of US 75 and provide diverse housing options and amenities for Anna neighbors,” added Pike. “We are also excited about the commercial and entertainment options that our community desires.”
Information on the project can be reviewed by visiting the June 9 City Council agenda at annatexas.gov.
