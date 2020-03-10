During its recent meeting, the Celina ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to rename Celina Elementary School in honor of former educator Marcy B. Lykins, in honor of her “outstanding service and dedication to the staff, students and parents of Celina ISD and Celina Elementary,” according to the district.
CES Principal Starla Martin stated in an email to her faculty and staff, "I understand that it is time to establish our own identity, just as other schools in the district will do or have done."
"It is a beautiful reminder to all, as we should try to emulate Marcy's spirit and love for her student, peers, family and community."
Lykins, who was recognized in 2015 as the Celina Elementary School Teacher of the Year, was known as the “perfect teacher.”
According to a previous Celina Record report, throughout her battle with cancer, Lykins inspired her peers, providing the same comfort to them she offered Celina’s youngest students, Martin said at the 2015 Teacher of the Year presentation.
The community rallied around Lykins through benefits and fundraisers as she fought the illness.
The campus is currently undergoing renovations, and the community will be invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony upon its completion. It is expected to be complete in August.
