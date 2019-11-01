Shirley’s Hair Shop

Shirley O’Neal has owned Shirley’s Hair Shop in downtown Celina for over 50 years.

 Courtesy of Shirley’s Hair Shop / Facebook

Shirley’s Hair Shop owner Shirley O’Neal will be honored at 6:30 p.m. today in celebration of in the downtown business receiving the Texas Treasure Business Award from the Texas Historical Commission.

The Texas Treasure Business Award Program recognizes the accomplishments of Texas businesses that have provided employment opportunities and support to the state’s economy for at least 50 years.

Created in 2005, the program pays tribute to the state’s well-established businesses and their exceptional historical contributions toward the state’s economic growth and prosperity.

Businesses that can also establish that they have been continuously owned by the same family or have operated continuously from a building that is at least 50 years old and have maintained its architectural integrity will receive additional recognition.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments