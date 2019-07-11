Celina’s Downtown Square will be buzzing on Friday with a free escape room, planning stations for the city’s future, live music, downtown shopping, and a Friday Night Market.
Celina Main Street you the monthly Friday Night Market from 6-9 p.m. where you can stroll the square, shop your favorite vendors, and sample food selections. Thanks to sponsors Cindy Peters with Coldwell Banker and Justin Steiner with City Bank Mortgage, visitors can enjoy the evening while listening to live music of Celina's local jazz band Sunset Jazz.
A special addition to July’s Friday Night Market is the free Rolling Escape Room. Groups of 10 will find hidden clues, solve challenging puzzles, and complete the mission before the 30-minute clock runs out. And it’s free to those who sign up at celina-tx.gov/fnm.
Take a break from the heat with an interactive opportunity to help shape Celina’s future. Inside Two29 On the Square on Pecan Street, the City of Celina is hosting the Community Forum #2, a come and go opportunity from 4-8 p.m., to share your opinions and preferences on major topics including housing, mobility, special places, and design. Head to Celina2040.com to get more information and join the conversation.
Schedule of Events:
- Community Forum #2: Come and Go from 4-8 p.m. inside 229 W. Pecan
- Friday Night Market: 6-9 p.m. on The Square
- Free Rolling Escape Room: 6-9 p.m. on The Square
