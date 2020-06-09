Movie Night 1 (copy)

Celina’s Downtown Movies on the Square may look at little different as families spread out more when the event returns this Saturday.

 File photo

With social distancing in mind, Movie Night will return to the Celina Main Street and Historic Square with the Disney film “Miracle.”

The movie will be shown on the downtown lawn where plenty of space will allow social distancing with lawn chairs and blankets. Hand sanitizer stations will also be stationed around the square as a further precaution.

Hang out on the square before the movie with some American-themed music, and get ready for July 4 by purchasing patriotic items – glow necklaces, pinwheels, light-up wands and T-shirts – from the 2020-21 CHS Las Gatitas Parents fundraiser.

The movie begins at sunset (approximately 8:30 p.m.), so gather your family and friends, get something to eat locally and then sit back and enjoy the inspiring real life story of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team overcoming incredible odds to win gold.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments