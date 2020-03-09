Celina Fire Station No. 2 held an open house Saturday at the new station in the Light Farms subdivision. The event included station tours, lunch, demonstrations, a live performance by Punk Carter Horsemanship and an artwork display by the Light Farms Elementary art class.
Fire station holds open house
