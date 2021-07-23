Every so often, Jennifer Daly and her daughters move the furniture in their living room, put down blue painter’s tape and start walking.
A camera records them as they practice choreographed walking patterns that they will later analyse for errors. At that point, the Daly’s living room in Celina melts away. The floor is a stage before an imaginary audience and imaginary judges, a precursor to whichever competition is on the horizon.
As the Dalys put it, pageant prep doesn’t stop at practicing walking patterns. There’s also practicing for interviews, preparing outfits and creating resumes.
“It’s a lot of garment bags,” Jennifer said.
“And a lot of dresses,” 10-year-old Zoey Daly adds, “everywhere.”
Jennifer and her two daughters, Zoey and Lexi, aren’t new to the pageant world. The three each compete in pageants, and each have won their fair share of awards, but for them, pageants aren’t about winning. Nevertheless Jennifer is all too familiar with the face people make when she says she’s a “pageant mom.”
“We are not what you see on TV with the glitz and the glamour and pouty self-absorbed kids,” Jennifer said.
For them, pageant participation means learning life lessons.
The Dalys entered the pageant world when a then-6-year-old Zoey was scouted by National American Miss.
At first, they weren’t interested.
But then, Jennifer said, they realized the contest was all about building confidence and lifelong skills like interviewing and being involved in the community.
“So we walked in with zero previous experience and we had a little dress from Dillard’s that we bought, and girls came out in gowns, like, Cinderella gowns, and we just had no idea,” Jennifer said.
Zoey ended up placing in multiple categories including top model winner and talent. She also got third runner up for Miss Texas Princess. She now competes regularly and has also taken on acting. Lexi, who saw what her sister did, took on pageant participation. She won the titles of Miss Texas Holiday in 2017 and Wee Miss Texas in 2018. In June, she won Texas Top Model and Texas Top Actress with the 2021 National American Miss Pageant.
But when someone asked Jennifer a couple of years ago if she’d compete in the “Mrs.” division, she laughed.
She had participated in just one pageant at age 15 and hadn’t thought about it since, she said. But when her daughters both said she should compete, Jennifer said, she didn’t want them to see her doubting herself.
She ended up winning Mrs. North Texas at her first pageant in 2018 and has most recently won Mrs. Collin County. She heads to the state level Sept. 18 and could qualify for the national Mrs. America pageant in November, the only nationally televised pageant for married women in the country.
Right now, Jennifer said, the Mrs. America pageant feels a long way away, but it is in her mind’s eye.
“I think every woman should at least try to put herself out there,” Jennifer said. “For me, it’s about facing your fears and being an example.”
Those are lessons her daughters have also learned about through their own contests, in addition to speaking in front of 500 or more adults on a stage and the importance of community involvement. As Zoey puts it, her time competing has helped her gain confidence and be OK with not always being the winner.
“It’s just been helpful for life lessons that you need to learn throughout,” Zoey said, “and I liked learning it at a young age so that it might help me when I get older.”
The trio’s experience together means that as one of them goes on stage, the other two understand what they’re feeling. It also means they get to support each other as different pageants roll around — Zoey even chose to sit out the last pageant so that her sister could get the full spotlight.
“She said, ‘This is all about Lexi. I want Lexi to have this pageant,’” Jennifer said.
The experience also means they get to meet new people and make friends who they end up cheering on as well.
“I don’t think it should ever be something where somebody sweeps every time,” Jennifer said. “That’s just not what pageants are about.”
As for what the competitions are about, Jennifer said it comes down to creating a well-rounded female, a community servant, a leader for positive change and someone who can communicate their thoughts and ideas. For Zoey, it’s about building confidence and making friends, and Lexi agrees.
“I would say pageants are all about not just trying to win, but having fun, making friends and sharing a bond,” Lexi said.
