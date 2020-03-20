Grace Bridge is always ready to lend a hand, and this week has been no different.
CEO Carter Morris said they’ve already heard from residents who have learned about a reduction in their work hours or who have lost their jobs.
“So I have a feeling that with the effects of this, Grace Bridge will experience helping people weeks from now that will either be in recovery mode or still trying to figure things out,” Morris said. “Whether it’s still a massive scale or the individual, it’s still a moment of crisis and they need someone to turn to, and that’s why we’re here.”
Grace Bridge Food Bank typically holds distributions on Saturdays, with anywhere from 300-400 people between volunteers and families. Beginning Monday, in the interest of distancing and getting help to clients sooner, food distributions moved to a daily, drive-thru model. This will continue four times a week for families to register by appointment in order to receive assistance.
Morris said under the new distribution method, organizers have clients stay in their cars and an attendant asks for their name, checks in via radio, then the resources are delivered to their vehicle. Volunteers are also wearing gloves for their safety and that of the families they serve.
“When things broke loose last Thursday, I was out of town. WhenI was loading my family up to come back to the Metroplex … I believe the lord just spoke to me and said hey, this is a good way to do it,” he said. “Chick-fil-a would have been proud of our drive-thru.”
Morris said Grace Bridge expects to see their numbers increase daily, but because the organization was prepared for summer, they expect to utilize those resources now.
“Ultimately, with us doing disaster relief as well, I think we’ve been somewhat equipped on how to roll with the punches,” Morris said. “If people go to our website or contribute to the items we collect all the time … to replenish what we’re using today, we won’t miss a beat when this does get more difficult for a lot of families.”
The Grace Bridge resale stores are still open but have modified their hours: The Frisco location is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Plano is open Monday-Saturday from 10a.m.-7 p.m.; and Celina is open Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Ultimately, Morris said, Grace Bridge is here to help, and for them it goes beyond material items.
“We want to let them know where our hope resides is in God, and this is all in God’s hands,” he said. “Where we find peace is trusting in him and if we can be there to help resource with food and personal care products and some basic necessities while also being that smile and that friend that’s going to encourage somebody to trust the lord in this uncertain time, then we want to do that as long as we can do that.”
To get help, visit gracebridge.us. To donate or volunteer visit the site, call 214-425-9423 or email volunteer@gracebridge.us.
