Denton County Precinct One Commissioner Hugh Coleman, Denton County Judge Andy Eads and officials with the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA), Celina and Pilot Point broke ground Thursday to commemorate the beginning of construction on the $27 million frontage road project largely funded by the Denton County Road Bond Program approved by the voters in 2008.
The frontage road project will provide for free lanes for travelers from FM 428 in Celina to the Grayson County Line.
“Since 2005, Denton and Collin counties have worked on building this project along our joint county lines,” said Commissioner Coleman. “Since taking office in 2009, I have worked closely with NTTA to get all right-of-way commitments donated to keep the cost of the frontage road within budget.”
The project, which has been in the works for more than 12 years, will serve as a major thoroughfare in the fast-growing region as Denton County nears 1 million in population within the next few years.
“As Denton County’s representative on the Regional Transportation Council, I was keenly aware of the importance and significance this road would have in eastern Denton County, the county as well as the region as a whole,” Judge Eads said. “We believe this effort will ultimately bring the same type of quality economic development to this portion of Denton County as we have seen in the southern portion of the DNT.”
“NTTA is proud to be a partner in delivering transportation solutions to Denton County. We thank Commissioner Coleman and Denton County for their foresight on the importance of this project to our area and bringing it to fruition,” said NTTA Board Chairman John Mahalik.
Construction on the frontage road began this fall with completion anticipated in fall 2022. Commuters will initially be able to travel on two lanes, one in each direction. Ultimately, an additional northbound frontage road and tolled main lanes will be added.
“The frontage road will pave the way for great things in our county. And, it will lead to even more for our economy as we work toward building the extension of the Dallas North Tollway, which will also bring economic prosperity to Denton County,” said NTTA Board Director Pete Kamp.
The 7.7-mile segment will extend the Dallas North Tollway north to the Denton/Grayson county line, beginning with the construction of the southbound frontage roads. The frontage road lanes will be not be tolled. Much like the Frisco North Platinum Corridor, the extension could generate significant economic development and job opportunities in Precinct One.
“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony is just one of the most recent roadway improvements Denton County has been able to implement due to the trust the voters have given in passing the 2008 transportation road improvement program,” said Judge Eads.
