Celina voters will have a number of candidates to choose from when it comes to selecting who will represent them at the state and federal levels. 

The filing deadline for the March 1 Republican and Democratic primaries came in December, and by that time, multiple local residents had put their names in the hat to represent districts that include Celina in both congress and at the Texas Legislature. 

After the Texas Legislature redrew district maps across the state in 2021, Celina voters were adopted by new districts. Beforehand, Texas Senate District 30 represented Celina, but now most of Collin County, including Celina, is represented by Texas Senate District 8. 

In addition, the city used to be mostly represented in the Texas House of Representatives by Texas House District 33 and Texas House District 70. Now, Texas House Districts 61 and 66 represent Celina. 

The last day to register to vote in the March 1 primary elections is Jan. 31. Early voting begins Feb. 14 and runs through Feb. 25. Primary election day is March 1. 

Here’s who Celina voters have to choose from as March Republican and Democratic primaries approach: 

US REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 4

Republican

-Pat Fallon (Incumbent)

-John E. Harper - consultant 

-Dan Thomas - former news anchor 

Democratic

-Iro Omere - consultant 

US REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 3

Republican

-Van Taylor (Incumbent)- US congressman 

-Suzanne Harp -vice president of strategic accounts

-Jeremy D. Ivanovskis - flight attendant 

-Keith Self - retired 

    -Rickey Williams - educator  

Democratic

-Doc Shelby - bus driver

-Sandeep Srivastava - self-employed realtor 

STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 8

Republican 

-Angela Paxton (Incumbent) - small business owner

-Matt Rostami - eye surgeon 

Democratic 

-Jonathan Cocks- certified public accountant

TEXAS STATE REPRESENTATIVE 61

Republican

-Paul Chabot - military and realtor 

-Frederick Frazier - law enforcement 

    -James Herblin- CPA

Democratic 

-Sheena King- agency administrator leader

TEXAS STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 66

Republican 

-Matt Shaheen (Incumbent)- technology executive 

Democratic

-Jesse Ringness - ‘Be the change’ 

