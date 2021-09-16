As Celina ISD considers the possibility of online learning, it is taking its past, present and future into account.
With a new state law that provides funding for school districts to offer online schooling, districts across Texas are considering what that could mean for them.
“Right now in Celina, our community was very clear that they wanted our kids back in school,” CISD Superintendent Tom Maglisceau said. “Our teachers, and we all, felt that our kids do learn best in school with their peers and with face-to-face learning. But certainly we did have students who were successful online, and that’s probably why we need to keep looking at this for the future.”
Texas Senate Bill 15, which went into effect this month, allows school districts to offer local online schooling options and expands state funding to school districts to cover students attending online this school year. Celina ISD did offer an online option during the previous school year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic but opted to discontinue the option for the current year.
Maglisceau said the district is continually looking at how virtual options might be necessary in future years.
However, the implementation of a virtual option probably won’t be happening anytime soon in Celina.
“We’re just not thinking that we can make this happen right now, especially when we would have to remove, pull teachers from the classroom to teach just virtually,” Maglisceau said.
The new law bars districts from making teachers simultaneously teach virtually and in person.
“And because we have such a small percentage of kids who would probably choose this option, it’s going to be hard for us to justify pulling sets of teachers out of the classroom to teach virtually, because we just don’t have the same numbers that a larger district would have to justify that,” Maglisceau said.
Around the time Celina ISD wound down its virtual option last year, Maglisceau said about 8-9% of district students were enrolled online.
“On one hand, you would sit there and you would say ‘Wow, 8-9%, that seems to be a high enough number to justify moving forward with some kind of a virtual option here in Celina.’ But however on that, that’s 8-9% of our kids spread out across the district,” he said.
Ultimately, he said, some teachers were having to teach across multiple grade levels as a result.
Of course, significant enrollment growth is currently in the cards for CISD, which is one reason the options should be considered, Maglisceau said. He added that many colleges are encouraging students to take some courses online.
“I think, to help our students to truly be college ready, that we do need to provide some virtual options so that our students are prepared for that when they get to college,” he said.
He mentioned possibly working with Collin College to explore options at the high school level.
“What’s held a lot of districts back in the past has been that that doesn’t look like the school that our students’ parents experienced,” Maglisceau said, “and so for some of our families, it seemed like a big jump, a big leap into something that seemed too new.”
The onset of a pandemic made online learning options come to the forefront, resulting in some parents being more interested in virtual options and others saying “not yet,” he said.
“I think not just as a school district, but as parents and as community members, we just need to continue to look to see about how we’ll keep exploring these options as we move forward,” he said.
