An agreement has been reached between the town of Prosper and the Prosper Independent School District to jointly widen and improve a critical portion of Fishtrap Road on the town’s west side.
The joint arrangement for the construction, called an interlocal agreement, involves widening and improving a portion of Fishtrap Road from Teel Parkway westward to a point just past Stuber Elementary. Specifically, the proposed improvements are divided into four segments, providing improved access to Stuber Elementary School as well as the proposed middle school scheduled to be constructed in that general vicinity in the near future.
The interlocal agreement not only outlines the specific responsibilities for overseeing the work, but also how the construction will be financed. It was passed unanimously by the Town Council, and addresses the pledge made by the Council to focus on the growing need for street improvements on the town’s west side.
Three of the four segments will begin construction next month and are expected to be completed by August of next year. The construction will convert the section of Fishtrap Road from Teel Parkway to the middle school into a four-lane thoroughfare with turn lanes. The remaining segment, currently under design, will extend the four-lane thoroughfare past Stuber Elementary. That segment is expected to go to construction in 2021 for a completion by August 2021. While Stuber Elementary is already open, the school district is expected to open the middle school, its third, in the fall of 2020. Cost of the entire project is $6.2 million.
In addition to this project, the intersection of Fishtrap Road and Teel Parkway will be expanded, and a traffic signal will be installed at a cost of approximately $1.6 million. The expansion of the intersection is estimated to be completed by August of next year as well.
Further, the Town Council has approved the expenditure of $900,000 to start the design work on expanding Fishtrap Road to four lanes from Stuber Elementary to the Dallas North Tollway, all with an eye toward planning for the expected growth of the town’s west side.
