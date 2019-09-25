Katlin Munoz is on a mission to help children with cancer. Her daughter, Sofia, was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), and the family will host a lemonade stand at Brookshire’s in Celina.
“I was inspired to raise awareness and money for research because of my daughter’s diagnosis and fight,” Katlin said.
The Munoz family hopes to raise at least $400 and will also be accepting online donations here: alexslemonade.org/mypage/1899197. All funds will be donated to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) for childhood cancer research and better, less toxic treatments.
Super Sofia’s Lemonade Stand to Cure Childhood Cancer will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 28 at Brookshires Grocery Store, 675 Sunset Blvd. in Celina.
Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer.
Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $175 million so far, funding nearly 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer.
