With 2023 around the corner, Celina is looking ahead to funding significant projects that will be coming to the city.
During Tuesday’s regular city council meeting, Celina Assistant City Manager Kim Brawner gave city representatives a rundown of high-level projects that are proposed for funding in 2023. That includes $58 million in general fund projects (including $29 million for roads and $18 million for parks) and $40 million in utility fund projects.
“The city has planned many necessary projects during 2023 that include big updates to the city's infrastructure and future level of service to the community,” a city memo states. “The projects will improve the quality of life in Celina community.”
Here’s a look at what some of those projects entail:
Road work ahead
One project presented Tuesday includes a project to make Ownsby Parkway (between Preston and Coit roads) into a four-lane divided roadway. Brawner told the Celina Record that Ownsby Road is under design and that projected construction is summer 2023.
In addition, work is underway with Prosper to make Parvin Road (between FM 1385 and the Dallas North Tollway) a two-lane asphalt road. Brawner said there are plans to start design on a permanent four-lane cross section.
Another project presented involves work on Coit Road from Marigold to Vest. The project comes as part of an agreement in relation to the Lilyana development, Brawner said.
“We are funding the second half of the road, the first half opened just now,” she said. “The second half is under design now. We’ll pay our portion per the development agreement.”
Park projects
Presented projects also include work on a fully accessible playground at Old Celina Park, which is a $6.5 million project. Brawner said the city is waiting on a $750,000 grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife.
“It’s going through the federal approval now, and we will contribute that with what we’re putting here in park fees to build that project this year,” she said.
Presented items also include the purchase of 114 acres of park land in Denton County — marking the spot for the city’s first public park in the county — as well as an agreement with the Koch family to purchase 90 acres of park land.
Government and IT projects
Plans to build a new government center in downtown Celina are set to move forward. Brawner said a request for qualifications had recently closed and that applicants for design are being reviewed. Work in the area is also set to include a four-story parking garage behind city hall that will go behind the structure.
There are also plans to remove a modular structure that is currently behind the city hall and to bring a new modular structure to the corner of Beech and Colorado streets during the process.
“This will allow us to use that as a construction yard and build the parking garage and all of that together. We’re going to move some of internal services over there, and we’re just running out of space,” Brawner said.
There are also plans to continue work on a fiber connectivity project that was kicked off in 2022, work on developing a high pressure pump station and also work to bring water improvements to the downtown area.
“We always allocate funds each year to improve downtown for water and sewer,” Brawner said.
Wastewater projects presented Tuesday include downtown improvements, work on the Legacy Hills Water Reclamation Facility and starting design on the Doe Branch Interceptor.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
