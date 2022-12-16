ADMIN 1--.png

Plans are underway to eventually bring a library/administration building to downtown Celina.

With 2023 around the corner, Celina is looking ahead to funding significant projects that will be coming to the city.

During Tuesday’s regular city council meeting, Celina Assistant City Manager Kim Brawner gave city representatives a rundown of high-level projects that are proposed for funding in 2023. That includes $58 million in general fund projects (including $29 million for roads and $18 million for parks) and $40 million in utility fund projects.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

