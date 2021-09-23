A proposal for a gas station in Celina will no longer be considered, a Tuesday meeting revealed.
Tuesday’s Celina Planning and Zoning Commission meeting was slated to include consideration for a requested specific use permit to operate a gas station at the intersection of Preston Road and Punk Carter Parkway.
The request focused on a piece of land adjacent to the Carter Ranch neighborhood that is zoned for commercial use. A specific use permit is required for gas pumps and fuels sales on the land.
During the commission meeting, Development Services Director Dusty McAfee said the applicant for the permit had voluntarily withdrawn the request.
According to city documents, city staff were recommending approval of the item before the request was withdrawn. A presentation provided as part of the meeting agenda stated that the intersection of a four-lane arterial and six-lane arterial road was “not an inappropriate location for a gas station” and added that the Preston Road corridor supports “more intense” land uses. In addition, the presentation said demand for additional gas stations is high.
