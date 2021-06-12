Helen’s Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is hosting its annual “Stuff the Truck” event to accept donations of unwanted clothing, shoes and household items.
For each pound of donations in the truck, a generous monetary donation will be made to match. The event began Monday and will conclude on June 20.
There will be two donation drop off points at R2S locations. The Little Elm location is located at 2417 FM 423, and the drop-off times are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
The R2S Frisco location is at 10601 Ohio Drive. The drop-off times are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Sundays and 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays.
Helen’s Project asks that donations be clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, kitchenware, books, toys, linens, small appliances, and electronics in new or gently used condition. They will not accept large items at these drop off locations, such as furniture, refrigerators, mattresses, TVs more than five years old, any hazardous materials, or anything with rust, mold, or compromised by water.
If you are interested in donating large items, contact the agency directly. All proceeds will benefit the agency’s SAFE program.
Helen’s Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides mental health, counseling, peer support, rental and transportation services to individuals and families from indigent communities. It was founded in 2015 by individuals motivated to rehabilitate substance abuse victims and create a positive recovery and growth roadmap. Since then, it has grown to incorporate full case management for a large demographic of DFW clients including homeless individuals, domestic violence survivors, and those affected by a criminal background or substance abuse history.
Clients who have been through Helen’s Project’s case management programs have moved on to gainful employment, improved relations with families and communities, and reduced incidences of reliance on emergency services. In 2020, the agency witnessed more than 200 families go through positive advancements through the SAFE, HOPE, and CHANGES program.
SAFE is a case management and stabilization program that provides emergency rental assistance, counseling, peer support, and transportation services to individuals and families with immediate needs and limited financial resources.
Case managers also assist in applying for housing and financial assistance.
HOPE empowers persons who have experienced domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, or sexual exploitation. Survivors of domestic and sexual violence often face a wide variety of challenges. Individuals are provided support and access to Emergency Transportation, Case Management, Advocacy and Education, legal advocacy, housing assistance, and programming for the youth.
CHANGES helps individuals overcome barriers of being a person who possesses a criminal background, or substance abuse disorder in order to obtain stability. The services provided include job readiness training, job placement assistance, mental health services, mentorship and referrals to services not provided directly by the organization such as GED programs, drug/alcohol inpatient and outpatient treatment, transitional housing, childcare, parenting classes, etc.
For more information visit hlproject.org or call 830-400-7037.
