Several free, Halloween-themed events are scheduled at Celina Public Library today through Thursday.
The library’s weekly Storytime program, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. today, is geared toward those in preschool; however, youngsters of all ages are welcome to attend.
Led by Youth Services Librarian Amy Staples, this week’s program will highlight the book “Pumpkin Heads” by Wendell Minor, pumpkin-themed songs and movement activities as well as a paper jack-o-lantern craft.
At a hands-on pumpkin exploration station, located just outside the library, children can play and experiment with squishy pumpkin innards.
“We’re going to have a `messy table’ and a ‘clean table’ just in case parents don’t want their kids getting too dirty while they’re exploring the pumpkins,” Staples explained.
A Halloween event for teens is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Games, snacks and prizes will be provided along with supplies to create creepy creatures made from paper bags.
“They’ll be able to decorate the bags silly eyes, mouths and noses and give their creatures crazy hairdos,” she said.
The “Halloween at the Library” event, geared toward preschool-age children through preteens, is scheduled from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday. Attendees, who are encouraged to wear costumes, can create a festive blacklight craft and participate in a glowing ball toss game. Candy will be available at the library.
“It’ll be something fun for kids to do before they head out trick-or-treating or to other events that evening,” Staples said. “We want kids to have fun while they’re at the library. Halloween is a terrific time to do that.”
