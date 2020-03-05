Celina officials on Thursday celebrated the ceremonial groundbreaking for the Old Celina Park expansion.
The park, which lies southwest of downtown, is expected to be finished by next summer complete with game and practice spaces for soccer, baseball and softball.
The softball / baseball fourplex will be outfitted with synthetic grass and infields, making them playable after rainy weather and easy to maintain.
“We'll be able to play on those and not miss a lick, and that was a big part of going through this design and the scheduling – how we were going to make this work,” Celina Parks Director Cody Webb said. “And we've got it, I feel 100% confident that we're going to be able to do it.”
The soccer / multi-use fields will remain as natural grass spaces.
Webb said the multi-use fields are classified as soccer fields, but can eventually be used for other sports like lacrosse.
Additionally, the fields will be lighted for night games with LED lighting on up to 10 poles, Webb said.
Restrooms and a concession building will also be added inside the ballpark and fully functional for daytime and nighttime use.
In addition to spectator bleachers for each of the four diamonds, picnic tables will be added to allow for dining under the breezeway between the concession building and the restrooms.
Lighted concrete parking for up to 400 vehicles will also be added, as well as concrete walking and biking trails that will connect the new construction with the existing facilities.
Mayor Sean Terry said Celina’s parks system will have to continue growing alongside the population – by nearly 1,500 acres over the next 20 years, in fact, according to Parks Board Chairman Mark Palmer.
“And that's not only city parks and school parks,” Palmer said. “It's going to take a lot of work, a lot of effort and a lot of citizen involvement, but it gives us a unique opportunity in Celina to built not only the best parks system in the region, but in the state and in the country.”
The city received just over $1 million in grant monies for its parkland purchases, which is half the annual funding allotment for the county, County Commissioner Susan Fletcher said.
