The public is invited to participate in the groundbreaking for the expansion of Old Celina Park at 10 a.m. March 5 at the intersection of FM 455 and FM 428, southwest of downtown.
Mayor Sean Terry, members of the City Council, the Parks and Recreation Board, city staff, and officials with the expansion’s designers and contractors will turn the first shovels full of dirt to signal the start of the park’s major reconfiguration.
The park’s footprint has been enlarged with the acquisition of the area north of the original park, all the way to FM 455. It’s that specific area that will accommodate the new construction of additional amenities.
Slated for construction is a confluence of outdoor play spaces that will provide game and practice surfaces for soccer, baseball and softball. Restrooms and a concession building will be constructed within the baseball/softball fourplex.
Trails that connect the new construction with the existing facilities along with parking that will accommodate up to 400 vehicles will also be added, making Old Celina Park among the most modern and spacious recreational parks in the region.
The two baseball and two softball fields will be outfitted with synthetic grass and infields, making them playable in any weather, and avoiding the costs of remediating sod following play, adding fertilizer and aeration, and mowing equipment.
The soccer fields, on the other hand, will remain as natural grass spaces. The connected trials will be concrete making them available year-round for walking and biking.
The two baseball fields, with 250-foot outfield arcs, and the two softball fields, with 200-foot outfield arcs, will be lighted for evening and nighttime play. The concession and restroom building will likewise be fully functional for daytime and nighttime use. In addition to spectator bleachers for each of the four diamonds, picnic tables will be added to allow for comfortable dining under the breezeway between the concession building and the restrooms.
The 400-space parking lot will have a concrete base and will also be fully lighted and striped. Entrance and egress from the parking facility will be along FM 428.
Design of the new additions to the park was under the direction of architects Dunkin Sims Stoffels, Inc., and the construction contractor is AUI Partners, LLC. Completion of the project is slated for late summer 2021.
