The Celina Main Street program invites residents to channel their inner artists from the safety and comfort of their own driveways with the Downtown Celina Chalk Art (Virtual) Festival.
The event, which runs through May 4, fosters love for the community through its theme, #LoveCelina.
Here’s how it works:
• Anyone is welcome to participate. Create your own chalk art “gallery” at home with the #LoveCelina theme.
• Share photos with the hashtags #ChalkCelina and #LoveCelina and post it on the Downtown Celina Chalk Art event page to be featured in the Online Chalk Art Gallery. Share your photos on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. You can also email your photos to mainstreet@celina-tx.gov.
• Artwork must be appropriate for public viewing. No words, symbols or logos intended as advertising may appear within the chalk drawing image.
For information, contact the Celina Main Street Program at 469-421-0235 or mainstreet@celina-tx.gov.
All artwork will be featured in the online Chalk Art Gallery, and your work may be selected to be used as the cover image.
